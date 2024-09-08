ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.85 or 0.99961138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

