Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $327,885.36 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $327,885.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00555680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00111851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00315281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032690 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00081194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,335,956 coins and its circulating supply is 77,337,612 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.