Ergo Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $53.70 million and $336,046.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,251.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.88 or 0.00556442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00112705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00314249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00081320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,331,828 coins and its circulating supply is 77,333,916 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

