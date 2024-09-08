Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 2.7%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 4,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 65,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.80%.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

