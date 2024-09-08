European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.28.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.