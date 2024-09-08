European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.82.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

