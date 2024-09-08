Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Critical Contrast

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -173.12% -118.40% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -108.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IN8bio and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

IN8bio presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,189.47%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

IN8bio has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.91) -0.33 Evaxion Biotech A/S $278,000.00 67.15 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.80

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.