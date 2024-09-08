EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.9 %

EVTC opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $42.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 866.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.