Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $2.95. Evogene shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 10,384 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $122.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

