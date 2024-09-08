EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

