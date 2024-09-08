FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATBP opened at $10.54 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.