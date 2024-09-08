FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,349.02

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,349.02 ($17.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,544 ($20.30). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.72), with a volume of 35,426 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
In other FD Technologies news, insider Ayman Sayed acquired 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($16.32) per share, with a total value of £49,999.89 ($65,746.07). Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
