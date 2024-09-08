Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

