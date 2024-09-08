Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 16,281 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $45,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

