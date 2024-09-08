Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 16,281 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $45,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.