Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

