Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,988 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 38,460.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 715,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

