Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

