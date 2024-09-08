Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 25,083 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

