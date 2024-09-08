Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 4,534 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 108,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

