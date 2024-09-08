Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.