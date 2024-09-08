Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 25,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

