Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,663 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 28,176.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.