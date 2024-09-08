Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

UL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

