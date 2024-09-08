Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter.

USXF opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

