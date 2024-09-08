Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

