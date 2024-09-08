Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

