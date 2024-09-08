Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after buying an additional 167,194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

