Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $137.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

