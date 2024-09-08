Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

