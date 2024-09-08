First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 211,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,389. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.