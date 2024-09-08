First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.