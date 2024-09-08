First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,827 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up about 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 896,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,694. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

