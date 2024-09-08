Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Fiserv stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.