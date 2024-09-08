Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $674.92 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,466,625,301 coins and its circulating supply is 46,882,641,161 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,466,627,703.10289 with 46,882,635,814.04879 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01451615 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,694,269.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

