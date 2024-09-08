Flare Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $682.33 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,466,626,880 coins and its circulating supply is 46,882,641,161 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,466,627,703.10289 with 46,882,635,814.04879 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01451615 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,694,269.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

