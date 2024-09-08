Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 528,127 shares.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

