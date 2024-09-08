FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 144,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,289,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

FOXO Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About FOXO Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

