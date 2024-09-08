FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $128.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $55,039,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.