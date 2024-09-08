Fund Evaluation Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 39.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.48. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

