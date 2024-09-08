Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $112.31. 1,865,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $117.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

