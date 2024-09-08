Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 843 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $23,895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 3,830,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,677. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

