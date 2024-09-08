G999 Price Up 12.4% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00042177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

