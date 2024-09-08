Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,148,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

