Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.