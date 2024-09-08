Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

