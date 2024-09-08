Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $682,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Target by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

TGT opened at $151.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.