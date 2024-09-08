Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,702. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Down 1.9 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

