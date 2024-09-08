General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $75.06. 4,057,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $75.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.