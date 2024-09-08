Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 12.0 %

Genesco stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.41.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

