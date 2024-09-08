Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

