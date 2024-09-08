Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Trading Up 8.5%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.29. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Genting Singapore Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

Genting Singapore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.7074 dividend. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

